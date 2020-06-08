Amenities

3925 Edmondson Ave Available 01/01/19 Large Renovated Town Home in Allendale (West Baltimore) - Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Brick porch front near Edmondson Village. Hardwood laminate floors, very large living room, separate dining room, galley style kitchen, bedroom, and full bath on main level. Large rear fenced yard with parking. Fresh paint. Partially finished basement with storage area and laundry (washer/dryer included). Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



4 or 5 BR Housing vouchers welcome.



Call BaltRentals at 443-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



