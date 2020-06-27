3917 Fait Avenue

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION! Beautiful, well kept 3 bedroom home in Brewer's Hill - Check out this beautiful, well kept home in the popular Brewer's Hill area! This house has many great features, including:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 2 Bathrooms

3.) Beautiful original hardwood floors

4.) Updated kitchen and bathrooms

5.) Laundry included!!

6.) Private back deck off back room

7.) Nice entertainment space with retractable sunshade in backyard

8.) Tasteful paint colors

9.) Finished basement

10.) Original exposed brick work... tons of character



Don't miss out on this house, it is priced to rent fast! Get in touch with us today with any questions or to schedule a showing.



