All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3917 Fait Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3917 Fait Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

3917 Fait Avenue

3917 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3917 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCTION! Beautiful, well kept 3 bedroom home in Brewer's Hill - Check out this beautiful, well kept home in the popular Brewer's Hill area! This house has many great features, including:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2 Bathrooms
3.) Beautiful original hardwood floors
4.) Updated kitchen and bathrooms
5.) Laundry included!!
6.) Private back deck off back room
7.) Nice entertainment space with retractable sunshade in backyard
8.) Tasteful paint colors
9.) Finished basement
10.) Original exposed brick work... tons of character

Don't miss out on this house, it is priced to rent fast! Get in touch with us today with any questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2829239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Fait Avenue have any available units?
3917 Fait Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Fait Avenue have?
Some of 3917 Fait Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Fait Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Fait Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Fait Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Fait Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Fait Avenue offer parking?
No, 3917 Fait Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Fait Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Fait Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Fait Avenue have a pool?
No, 3917 Fait Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Fait Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3917 Fait Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Fait Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Fait Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland