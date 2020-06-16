3910 ELM AVENUE

Amenities

This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath contemporary rental in Hampden is a must-see! You will love all of the features in this meticulously maintained and lovingly updated home. Home features include an open-floor plan w/ hardwood floors, central air (& ceiling fans & window units for extra comfort) and exposed brick. The designer gourmet kitchen features wine cooler, updated cabinetry w/under cabinet lighting, stylish chalkboard and subway tile walls, breakfast/eat-in area, dual sinks, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous updated countertops. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms, one with balcony access and a 1st full bath w/window. The lower level features the 3rd bedroom w/ exterior access, 2nd full bath w/ standing shower, and laundry area. The fenced in backyard is the perfect private oasis. Restaurants and shopping are only steps away - the Rotunda Shopping Center is right across the street!! No Showings until June 26th. We are accepting early applications/tenants for the rental property sight unseen until June 26th. If still available after the 26th, please reach out and contact us to schedule a showing.