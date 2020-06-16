All apartments in Baltimore
3910 ELM AVENUE
3910 ELM AVENUE

3910 Elm Avenue · (443) 415-6287
Location

3910 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath contemporary rental in Hampden is a must-see! You will love all of the features in this meticulously maintained and lovingly updated home. Home features include an open-floor plan w/ hardwood floors, central air (& ceiling fans & window units for extra comfort) and exposed brick. The designer gourmet kitchen features wine cooler, updated cabinetry w/under cabinet lighting, stylish chalkboard and subway tile walls, breakfast/eat-in area, dual sinks, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous updated countertops. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms, one with balcony access and a 1st full bath w/window. The lower level features the 3rd bedroom w/ exterior access, 2nd full bath w/ standing shower, and laundry area. The fenced in backyard is the perfect private oasis. Restaurants and shopping are only steps away - the Rotunda Shopping Center is right across the street!! No Showings until June 26th. We are accepting early applications/tenants for the rental property sight unseen until June 26th. If still available after the 26th, please reach out and contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 ELM AVENUE have any available units?
3910 ELM AVENUE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 ELM AVENUE have?
Some of 3910 ELM AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 ELM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3910 ELM AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 ELM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3910 ELM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3910 ELM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3910 ELM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3910 ELM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 ELM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 ELM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3910 ELM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3910 ELM AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 3910 ELM AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 3910 ELM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 ELM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
