Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

3909 Ridgewood Ave

3909 Ridgewood Avenue · (410) 842-5946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3909 Ridgewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Special= Half month Free!

Virtual Showings Available!

Check out this fully renovated home located in Baltimore City- West! This home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit, updated kitchen, inclusive of all major appliances, updated bathroom, laundry area with brand new washer and dryer located in the basement- partially finished! Also offers brand new HVAC system to give comfort during warm or cold days. Easy access to West Cold Spring station (Metro).

Call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Ridgewood Ave have any available units?
3909 Ridgewood Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Ridgewood Ave have?
Some of 3909 Ridgewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Ridgewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Ridgewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Ridgewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Ridgewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Ridgewood Ave offer parking?
No, 3909 Ridgewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Ridgewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Ridgewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Ridgewood Ave have a pool?
No, 3909 Ridgewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Ridgewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3909 Ridgewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Ridgewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Ridgewood Ave has units with dishwashers.
