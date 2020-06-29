3906 Fairfax Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Please review the following information.

The monthly rent is: $1,000

The security deposit is: $1,000

Total estimated move in costs are: $2,000



CRITERIA:

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord

- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord

- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)

- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.



To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

You've found your new home. Enjoy recent renovations. New kitchen. Easy parking on dead end street. Backyard entrance / deck. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome!