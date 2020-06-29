3906 Fairfax Rd

Amenities
Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $1,000
The security deposit is: $1,000
Total estimated move in costs are: $2,000
CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay
AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process
This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.
To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.
You've found your new home. Enjoy recent renovations. New kitchen. Easy parking on dead end street. Backyard entrance / deck. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome!