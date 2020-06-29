All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

3906 Fairfax Rd

3906 Fairfax Road · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Fairfax Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
West Forest Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Please review the following information.
The monthly rent is: $1,000
The security deposit is: $1,000
Total estimated move in costs are: $2,000

CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount.
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36%
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40%
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord
- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord
- have been evicted in last 3 years- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process 

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.
Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders. 

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.
You've found your new home. Enjoy recent renovations. New kitchen. Easy parking on dead end street. Backyard entrance / deck. Convenient to all shopping, hospital, transportation. Section 8 and all vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Fairfax Rd have any available units?
3906 Fairfax Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Fairfax Rd have?
Some of 3906 Fairfax Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Fairfax Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Fairfax Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Fairfax Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Fairfax Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3906 Fairfax Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Fairfax Rd offers parking.
Does 3906 Fairfax Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Fairfax Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Fairfax Rd have a pool?
No, 3906 Fairfax Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Fairfax Rd have accessible units?
No, 3906 Fairfax Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Fairfax Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Fairfax Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
