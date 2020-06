Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

THIS ONE IS UNIQUE! 1) SMALL BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. 2) MAIN FLOOR HAS ADDITIONAL ROOM FOR BREAKFAST NOOK. 3) SMALL DECK OUTSIDE KITCHEN & BIG DECK OUTSIDE UPPER BEDROOM. 4) PROPERTY IS 1 OF ABOUT 3 PROPERTIES ON BOARMAN WITH LONG PERSONAL DRIVEWAY. ABLE TO PARK UP TO 5 CARS. 5)MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER&DRYER, CENTRAL A/C INCLUDED. 6) BASEMENT SPACE NOT INCLUDED IN RENTABLE SPACE.