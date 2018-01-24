All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3820 Lyndale Ave

3820 Lyndale Avenue · (443) 873-0530
Location

3820 Lyndale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3820 Lyndale Ave · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Perfect 2 Bedroom with Finished Basement - FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD!

OPEN HOUSE is SATURDAY @ 1:30pm!

This perfect home has been renovated for your move-in. The first floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the open-concept living room, dining room & kitchen areas. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, an island and brand-new kitchen appliances. The first floor also has a half bathroom and access to your finished basement. This basement area is perfect as a 3rd bedroom, office, playroom, etc. It has brand-new, plush carpeting; a gorgeous full bathroom and a brand new washer & dryer. The top floor has a full bathroom & two large bedrooms, both with great closet space, and brand new carpet.

Hardwood Floors
Ceiling Fans
Granite Countertops
Brand New Kitchen Appliances
Ceiling Fans
Finished Basement
Washer & Dryer
Fenced-in Yard

Enjoy a great front & backyard space with a fenced in yard for the upcoming spring and summer seasons (#grillingseason)! Call us today to schedule your tour.

(RLNE5619996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Lyndale Ave have any available units?
3820 Lyndale Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Lyndale Ave have?
Some of 3820 Lyndale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Lyndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Lyndale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Lyndale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Lyndale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3820 Lyndale Ave offer parking?
No, 3820 Lyndale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3820 Lyndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 Lyndale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Lyndale Ave have a pool?
No, 3820 Lyndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Lyndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3820 Lyndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Lyndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Lyndale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
