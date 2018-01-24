3820 Lyndale Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Perfect 2 Bedroom with Finished Basement - FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD!



OPEN HOUSE is SATURDAY @ 1:30pm!



This perfect home has been renovated for your move-in. The first floor has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the open-concept living room, dining room & kitchen areas. The kitchen has granite counter-tops, an island and brand-new kitchen appliances. The first floor also has a half bathroom and access to your finished basement. This basement area is perfect as a 3rd bedroom, office, playroom, etc. It has brand-new, plush carpeting; a gorgeous full bathroom and a brand new washer & dryer. The top floor has a full bathroom & two large bedrooms, both with great closet space, and brand new carpet.



Hardwood Floors

Ceiling Fans

Granite Countertops

Brand New Kitchen Appliances

Ceiling Fans

Finished Basement

Washer & Dryer

Fenced-in Yard



Enjoy a great front & backyard space with a fenced in yard for the upcoming spring and summer seasons (#grillingseason)! Call us today to schedule your tour.



(RLNE5619996)