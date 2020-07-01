3817 WOODRIDGE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Edmondson Neighborhood. This brick home boasts a traditional floor plan with immaculately maintained hardwood floors throughout. The spacious and open first floor allows natural light to flow throughout the home from dusk to dawn. The kitchen has beautiful light marble countertop, classic subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The fully finished basement offers a large flexible-use space. With a full bath (standing shower) and a large laundry/storage area. Completely fenced backyard is perfect. Plenty of street parking. This location is ideal for work and play: 10 minutes from downtown, I695 & I70, St Agnes Hospital, UMMC, UMBC, Forest Park Golf Course, Horseshoe Casino and much more.