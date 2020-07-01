All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

3817 WOODRIDGE

3817 Woodridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Woodridge Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the Edmondson Neighborhood. This brick home boasts a traditional floor plan with immaculately maintained hardwood floors throughout. The spacious and open first floor allows natural light to flow throughout the home from dusk to dawn. The kitchen has beautiful light marble countertop, classic subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The fully finished basement offers a large flexible-use space. With a full bath (standing shower) and a large laundry/storage area. Completely fenced backyard is perfect. Plenty of street parking. This location is ideal for work and play: 10 minutes from downtown, I695 & I70, St Agnes Hospital, UMMC, UMBC, Forest Park Golf Course, Horseshoe Casino and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 WOODRIDGE have any available units?
3817 WOODRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3817 WOODRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
3817 WOODRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 WOODRIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE offer parking?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE have a pool?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE have accessible units?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.

