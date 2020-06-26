3810 ROKEBY ROAD

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3BD 1BA townhome. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave, gorgeous granite countertops with ample cabinet space in kitchen. Huge backyard for entertaining. Roof, HVAC system, and Hot Water heater were all installed in 2015 and in immaculate condition. Central Air conditioning. Located on a quiet street! A must see!! Won~t last long! All potential tenants must meet eligibility requirements prior to showings. Owner does not accept vouchers.