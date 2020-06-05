3802 Glenarm Avenue

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remolded Semi - Detached Row - This Beautifully Remolded 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Semi-Detached Row Home Comes With Two Car Parking Pad, A Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer. Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator and Microwave. The Bath Has A Jacuzzi Jet Tub, Updated Tile On The Floor And Shower Walls. Each Bedroom As Carpet. The House Features Ceiling Fans In the Living Room and Dinning Room and Bedrooms. Nice Size Back Yard And Central Air Located in Glenham-Belford Area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5337383)