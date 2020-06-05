All apartments in Baltimore
3802 Glenarm Avenue
3802 Glenarm Avenue

3802 Glenarm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3802 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Remolded Semi - Detached Row - This Beautifully Remolded 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Semi-Detached Row Home Comes With Two Car Parking Pad, A Finished Basement, Washer & Dryer. Updated Kitchen with Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator and Microwave. The Bath Has A Jacuzzi Jet Tub, Updated Tile On The Floor And Shower Walls. Each Bedroom As Carpet. The House Features Ceiling Fans In the Living Room and Dinning Room and Bedrooms. Nice Size Back Yard And Central Air Located in Glenham-Belford Area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

