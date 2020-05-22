Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3801 CANTERBURY ROAD
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:12 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3801 CANTERBURY ROAD
3801 Canterbury Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Tuscany - Cantebury
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3801 Canterbury Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Tuscany - Cantebury
Amenities
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
terrific apartment in the sought after Residences at the Colonnade! Great space and commanding view! Full-service building. 24 hour doorman.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have any available units?
3801 CANTERBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3801 CANTERBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD offer parking?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland