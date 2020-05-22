All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3801 CANTERBURY ROAD
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:12 AM

3801 CANTERBURY ROAD

3801 Canterbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Tuscany - Cantebury
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3801 Canterbury Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
terrific apartment in the sought after Residences at the Colonnade! Great space and commanding view! Full-service building. 24 hour doorman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have any available units?
3801 CANTERBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3801 CANTERBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD offer parking?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 CANTERBURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland