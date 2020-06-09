3708 EASTWOOD DR

Amenities

Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath duplex. Updated kitchen with new granite counters and new appliances. Updated bathroom with custom ceramic tile. Fully finished basement with laundry and updated half bath. Brand new furnace and hot water heater! Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors on main and upper floors. Three light filled bedrooms and extra storage space in attic. Screened in porch room in rear and fenced rear yard. You will love the location in the lovely Arcadia neighborhood. Herring Run park and Eastwood field is literally across the street. Check out the Herring Run biking and walking trail! Must have credit score above 600. No vouchers accepted at this time.