Baltimore, MD
3708 EASTWOOD DR
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM

3708 EASTWOOD DR

3708 Eastwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Eastwood Drive, Baltimore, MD 21206
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath duplex. Updated kitchen with new granite counters and new appliances. Updated bathroom with custom ceramic tile. Fully finished basement with laundry and updated half bath. Brand new furnace and hot water heater! Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors on main and upper floors. Three light filled bedrooms and extra storage space in attic. Screened in porch room in rear and fenced rear yard. You will love the location in the lovely Arcadia neighborhood. Herring Run park and Eastwood field is literally across the street. Check out the Herring Run biking and walking trail! Must have credit score above 600. No vouchers accepted at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 EASTWOOD DR have any available units?
3708 EASTWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 EASTWOOD DR have?
Some of 3708 EASTWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 EASTWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
3708 EASTWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 EASTWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 3708 EASTWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3708 EASTWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 3708 EASTWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 3708 EASTWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3708 EASTWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 EASTWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 3708 EASTWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 3708 EASTWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 3708 EASTWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 EASTWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 EASTWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
