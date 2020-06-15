3640 Paine st

Amenities

Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment less than 1 block from the Avenue. Amazing location in Hampden, very quiet and private 2nd floor apartment located above an art gallery. This apartment features a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. All new systems including central heat/AC and water heater, new flooring, windows, doors and bathroom. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 are huge with very large closets, 1 is a bit smaller but could still be used as a bedroom or use it as an office. Pets are welcome with an extra deposit and small fee, laundry included,lots of parking available, small deck. Available early July.