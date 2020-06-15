All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3640 Paine st

3640 Paine Street · (443) 353-7523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3640 Paine Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment less than 1 block from the Avenue. Amazing location in Hampden, very quiet and private 2nd floor apartment located above an art gallery. This apartment features a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. All new systems including central heat/AC and water heater, new flooring, windows, doors and bathroom. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 are huge with very large closets, 1 is a bit smaller but could still be used as a bedroom or use it as an office. Pets are welcome with an extra deposit and small fee, laundry included,lots of parking available, small deck. Available early July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Paine st have any available units?
3640 Paine st has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Paine st have?
Some of 3640 Paine st's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Paine st currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Paine st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Paine st pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 Paine st is pet friendly.
Does 3640 Paine st offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Paine st does offer parking.
Does 3640 Paine st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Paine st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Paine st have a pool?
No, 3640 Paine st does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Paine st have accessible units?
No, 3640 Paine st does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Paine st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Paine st has units with dishwashers.
