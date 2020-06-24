Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3636 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/909801?source=marketing



A lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of the home. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/92iB5Q3wzA4



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4894839)