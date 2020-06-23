Rent Calculator
363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 19
363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY
363 Homeland Southway
·
No Longer Available
Location
363 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained one bedroom condo in gated community. Rent includes heat and water. Central air, updated kitchen, convenient on site laundry, walk in closets! No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None: paid.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have any available units?
363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have?
Some of 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offer parking?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have a pool?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have accessible units?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has units with dishwashers.
