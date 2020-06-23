All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

363 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

363 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained one bedroom condo in gated community. Rent includes heat and water. Central air, updated kitchen, convenient on site laundry, walk in closets! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have any available units?
363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have?
Some of 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offer parking?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have a pool?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have accessible units?
No, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland