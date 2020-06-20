Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3616 Edmondson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3616 Edmondson Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3616 Edmondson Ave
3616 Edmondson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3616 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sec 8 only Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4665428)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have any available units?
3616 Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3616 Edmondson Ave have?
Some of 3616 Edmondson Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3616 Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Edmondson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Edmondson Ave offers parking.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland