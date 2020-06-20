All apartments in Baltimore
3616 Edmondson Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3616 Edmondson Ave

3616 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
sec 8 only Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4665428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have any available units?
3616 Edmondson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Edmondson Ave have?
Some of 3616 Edmondson Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Edmondson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Edmondson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Edmondson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Edmondson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Edmondson Ave offers parking.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have a pool?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Edmondson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Edmondson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
