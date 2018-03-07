All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

359 Elrino St

359 Elrino Street · (443) 708-4698
Location

359 Elrino Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 359 Elrino St · Avail. Jul 20

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

359 Elrino St Available 07/20/20 Fantastic 3BR/3BA Townhome Close to Bayview Medical - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, open main level with living room, dining area, and fully upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Finished basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom or den. 3 beautiful full baths. Covered parking deck in rear. CAC. Laundry (washer and dryer included). Convenient to I-95, shopping and entertainment.

Sorry, no pets allowed. No satellite dishes.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1860459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Elrino St have any available units?
359 Elrino St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 Elrino St have?
Some of 359 Elrino St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Elrino St currently offering any rent specials?
359 Elrino St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Elrino St pet-friendly?
No, 359 Elrino St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 359 Elrino St offer parking?
Yes, 359 Elrino St does offer parking.
Does 359 Elrino St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 Elrino St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Elrino St have a pool?
No, 359 Elrino St does not have a pool.
Does 359 Elrino St have accessible units?
No, 359 Elrino St does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Elrino St have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Elrino St does not have units with dishwashers.
