Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

359 Elrino St Available 07/20/20 Fantastic 3BR/3BA Townhome Close to Bayview Medical - Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome just a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, open main level with living room, dining area, and fully upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Finished basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom or den. 3 beautiful full baths. Covered parking deck in rear. CAC. Laundry (washer and dryer included). Convenient to I-95, shopping and entertainment.



Sorry, no pets allowed. No satellite dishes.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1860459)