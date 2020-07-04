All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3544 Roland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3544 Roland Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

3544 Roland Ave.

3544 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3544 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5669881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Roland Ave. have any available units?
3544 Roland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3544 Roland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Roland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Roland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. offer parking?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have a pool?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland