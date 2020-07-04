Rent Calculator
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3544 Roland Ave.
3544 Roland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3544 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have any available units?
3544 Roland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3544 Roland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Roland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Roland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. offer parking?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have a pool?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Roland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Roland Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
