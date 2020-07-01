353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool lobby

Fabulous 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 Bath 3rd floor condo in gated community. . Brand new features in lobby of building include new upgraded carpets and flooring, new paint and light fixtures. Condo features Parquet flooring, large light filled living and dining room, Tons of closet space. Attractive black and white kitchen. Rent includes use of pool, heat, water, gas. Tenant pays for electricity. Beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Curtains and shades excluded. One time parking fee of $265/car. Click camera icon above for VirtualTour..