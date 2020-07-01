All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY

353 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Location

353 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
lobby
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
lobby
Fabulous 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 Bath 3rd floor condo in gated community. . Brand new features in lobby of building include new upgraded carpets and flooring, new paint and light fixtures. Condo features Parquet flooring, large light filled living and dining room, Tons of closet space. Attractive black and white kitchen. Rent includes use of pool, heat, water, gas. Tenant pays for electricity. Beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Curtains and shades excluded. One time parking fee of $265/car. Click camera icon above for VirtualTour..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have any available units?
353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have?
Some of 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY offers parking.
Does 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have a pool?
Yes, 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has a pool.
Does 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have accessible units?
No, 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 HOMELAND SOUTHWAY has units with dishwashers.

