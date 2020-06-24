Amenities

3529 Kentucky Avenue Available 03/15/19 Huge End of Group Townhome in Belair-Edison - Charming end of group porch front row-house with large corner lot and shed in fantastic neighborhood. Home offers central air, spacious living room and dining room with huge open kitchen on 1st floor. Full basement with full bathroom. 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor and full bathroom. Huge deck off kitchen and rear and side fenced yard.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



3BR Housing vouchers welcome.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com



