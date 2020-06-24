All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3529 Kentucky Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3529 Kentucky Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

3529 Kentucky Avenue

3529 Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3529 Kentucky Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3529 Kentucky Avenue Available 03/15/19 Huge End of Group Townhome in Belair-Edison - Charming end of group porch front row-house with large corner lot and shed in fantastic neighborhood. Home offers central air, spacious living room and dining room with huge open kitchen on 1st floor. Full basement with full bathroom. 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor and full bathroom. Huge deck off kitchen and rear and side fenced yard.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

3BR Housing vouchers welcome.

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com

(RLNE4764167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
3529 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3529 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3529 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3529 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 3529 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3529 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3529 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 3529 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3529 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3529 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3529 Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3529 Kentucky Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland