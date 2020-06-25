3515 GOUGH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Absolutely stunning, fully renovated property in excellent location. No detail overlooked. You'll know you have found an exceptional opportunity from the moment you walk through the door. Gorgeous hardwood floors, open floor plan, chef's kitchen, and convenient main level half bath. Property offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full bath upstairs. Lower level bedroom with full bath. The back yard is an entertainer's paradise! Large, private. Perfect for your summer BBQs! Perfect location with plenty of parking, private alley. Laughing Pint on the corner! Don't delay! Ready for new tenants end of May