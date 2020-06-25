All apartments in Baltimore
3515 GOUGH STREET

3515 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Absolutely stunning, fully renovated property in excellent location. No detail overlooked. You'll know you have found an exceptional opportunity from the moment you walk through the door. Gorgeous hardwood floors, open floor plan, chef's kitchen, and convenient main level half bath. Property offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full bath upstairs. Lower level bedroom with full bath. The back yard is an entertainer's paradise! Large, private. Perfect for your summer BBQs! Perfect location with plenty of parking, private alley. Laughing Pint on the corner! Don't delay! Ready for new tenants end of May

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 GOUGH STREET have any available units?
3515 GOUGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 GOUGH STREET have?
Some of 3515 GOUGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 GOUGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3515 GOUGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 GOUGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3515 GOUGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3515 GOUGH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3515 GOUGH STREET offers parking.
Does 3515 GOUGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 GOUGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 GOUGH STREET have a pool?
No, 3515 GOUGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3515 GOUGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3515 GOUGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 GOUGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 GOUGH STREET has units with dishwashers.
