Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3504 7TH STREET
3504 7th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3504 7th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice and clean one bedroom 2nd-floor apartment available in Brooklyn Park neighborhood. Minimum income requirement is $560 per week or $29,000 per year. Voucher accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3504 7TH STREET have any available units?
3504 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3504 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3504 7TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3504 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3504 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3504 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3504 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3504 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3504 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3504 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
