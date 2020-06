Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath end of group row-home located in ideal location within walking distance to Canton Square, Target, Merritt and Crunch Fitness centers. Exposed brick throughout, energy efficient, double vanities in each custom finished bathroom, Deck out back with easy access from newly finished kitchen large bedrooms for each roommate! Make this your next place to live! Available August 1st!