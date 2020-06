Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 BR/2 FB Row-house with 3 Finished Levels ready for Immediate Occupancy. Recently updated with HVAC, Water Heater, Stove and Refrigerator. Walk-out Basement has Washer/Dryer and exit to Fenced Back Yard. Easy street parking and is located near The SEED School and Gwynn Falls Trail. VOUCHERS WELCOME. Application on line: www.longandfoster.com - put the property address in it and click the link to apply. Fill the application and pay $55 by credit card.