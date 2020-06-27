3416 TOONE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym

Absolutely gorgeous rowhome available for rent in the most desirable location in Canton! You will LOVE this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, gorgeous custom wood accent wall in living room, walk-in master bedroom closet, outdoor courtyard, exposed brick and more! Located only one block away from Boston Street and two blocks from the Target, Harris Teeter, Merritt Gym and more! Please note the third bedroom is a smaller bedroom but can comfortably fit a full/double bed and has a great size closet. ALL THREE BEDROOMS ON UPSTAIRS LEVEL! Outdoor courtyard is shared with the tenant in separate unit below. Schedule your private showing today! *$40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. $60 processing fee if approved due at time of lease signing.