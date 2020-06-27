All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

3416 TOONE STREET

3416 Toone Street
Location

3416 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
Absolutely gorgeous rowhome available for rent in the most desirable location in Canton! You will LOVE this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, gorgeous custom wood accent wall in living room, walk-in master bedroom closet, outdoor courtyard, exposed brick and more! Located only one block away from Boston Street and two blocks from the Target, Harris Teeter, Merritt Gym and more! Please note the third bedroom is a smaller bedroom but can comfortably fit a full/double bed and has a great size closet. ALL THREE BEDROOMS ON UPSTAIRS LEVEL! Outdoor courtyard is shared with the tenant in separate unit below. Schedule your private showing today! *$40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. $60 processing fee if approved due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 TOONE STREET have any available units?
3416 TOONE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 TOONE STREET have?
Some of 3416 TOONE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 TOONE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3416 TOONE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 TOONE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3416 TOONE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3416 TOONE STREET offer parking?
No, 3416 TOONE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3416 TOONE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 TOONE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 TOONE STREET have a pool?
No, 3416 TOONE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3416 TOONE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3416 TOONE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 TOONE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 TOONE STREET has units with dishwashers.
