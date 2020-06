Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, updated, and spacious 3 Bdrm 4.5 Bath town home with gourmet kitchen, luxury master suite, finished basement, parking pad, 9 ft. ceilings, and rooftop deck! Convenient location just blocks from Canton Square and the waterfront, with easy access to I95. Enjoy the City life and amenities, neighborhood restaurants, the waterfront, and Patterson Park. Updated roof with new reflective aluminum coating Nov 2018. Tenant pays all utilities and $100 repair deductible.