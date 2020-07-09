3394 Saint Benedict St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Quiet and comfortable 2 bedroom townhouse located in the desirable Violetville area. This amazing townhouse features; hardwood floors throughout, two spacious bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and a basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Relax outside in your front yard or your fenced in back yard. Violetville is a quiet family oriented neighborhood. Close to St. Agnes Hospital, shopping centers, bus routes and much more. Enjoy the convenience of the city with the atmosphere of the county. This property will not last long. Please contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com