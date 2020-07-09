All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3394 Saint Benedict St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3394 Saint Benedict St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3394 Saint Benedict St

3394 Saint Benedict Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3394 Saint Benedict Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Agnes

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Quiet and comfortable 2 bedroom townhouse located in the desirable Violetville area. This amazing townhouse features; hardwood floors throughout, two spacious bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bath and a basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Relax outside in your front yard or your fenced in back yard. Violetville is a quiet family oriented neighborhood. Close to St. Agnes Hospital, shopping centers, bus routes and much more. Enjoy the convenience of the city with the atmosphere of the county. This property will not last long. Please contact one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3394 Saint Benedict St have any available units?
3394 Saint Benedict St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3394 Saint Benedict St have?
Some of 3394 Saint Benedict St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3394 Saint Benedict St currently offering any rent specials?
3394 Saint Benedict St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3394 Saint Benedict St pet-friendly?
No, 3394 Saint Benedict St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3394 Saint Benedict St offer parking?
No, 3394 Saint Benedict St does not offer parking.
Does 3394 Saint Benedict St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3394 Saint Benedict St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3394 Saint Benedict St have a pool?
No, 3394 Saint Benedict St does not have a pool.
Does 3394 Saint Benedict St have accessible units?
No, 3394 Saint Benedict St does not have accessible units.
Does 3394 Saint Benedict St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3394 Saint Benedict St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland