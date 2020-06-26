All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

337 Ilchester Ave

337 Ilchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

337 Ilchester Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Charles Village conveniently located to I83 and the Homewood campus of JHU. The open floorplan boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Additional features include a rear deck & patio as well as a finished basement with separate laundry area and full-sized washer/dryer. Central air and ceiling fans for added comfort.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4894215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Ilchester Ave have any available units?
337 Ilchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Ilchester Ave have?
Some of 337 Ilchester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Ilchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
337 Ilchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Ilchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Ilchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 337 Ilchester Ave offer parking?
No, 337 Ilchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 337 Ilchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Ilchester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Ilchester Ave have a pool?
No, 337 Ilchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 337 Ilchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 337 Ilchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Ilchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Ilchester Ave has units with dishwashers.
