337 Ilchester Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/15/19 Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Charles Village conveniently located to I83 and the Homewood campus of JHU. The open floorplan boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Additional features include a rear deck & patio as well as a finished basement with separate laundry area and full-sized washer/dryer. Central air and ceiling fans for added comfort.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4894215)