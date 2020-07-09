3344 E BALTIMORE STREET

3344 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Park
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Bright 1 bedroom apartment in Highlandtown available now. Central Heat and Air. Utilities NOT included. Water is $25. Washer and dryer available on main level. $40 (non-refundable) application fee and $60 move in fee due at lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
