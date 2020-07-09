All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

3344 E BALTIMORE STREET

3344 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

3344 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Bright 1 bedroom apartment in Highlandtown available now. Central Heat and Air. Utilities NOT included. Water is $25. Washer and dryer available on main level. $40 (non-refundable) application fee and $60 move in fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET have any available units?
3344 E BALTIMORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3344 E BALTIMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3344 E BALTIMORE STREET has units with air conditioning.

