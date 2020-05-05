3313 SCHUCK STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOME!!! City living that you can afford! This updated, modern home is waiting for you. Set out of the hustle and bustle of the city on a smaller side street, yet still walk-able to everything you need. Home was previously remodeled around 2014, with current owner adding New Windows (2015), a New Hot Water Heater (2017), a New Furnace (2018), Roof Re-Coated, New Hardwoods & a Fresh Coat of Paint (all 2019). Exposed brick is a beautiful accent. Spiral staircase creates an airy look and an open concept, allowing visibility from the living room, to the eating area and kitchen. Kitchen was updated by prior owner, and offers modern cabinetry, and great work space. Rear has an awesome patio for entertaining, and side alley for secondary access. The upper floor has a front and rear bedroom, allowing privacy, and as a bonus, a balcony off of the rear. Each floor has a full bathroom, both updated by prior owner in 2014. Basement offers laundry area and lots of storage. Possible option to move laundry into master bedroom closet. *Several photos are virtually staged to offer visual of possible options. Make this home yours! Home is also for sale! Reach out for information on how you could become a home owner!!