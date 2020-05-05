All apartments in Baltimore
3313 SCHUCK STREET
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

3313 SCHUCK STREET

3313 Schuck Street · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Schuck Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOME!!! City living that you can afford! This updated, modern home is waiting for you. Set out of the hustle and bustle of the city on a smaller side street, yet still walk-able to everything you need. Home was previously remodeled around 2014, with current owner adding New Windows (2015), a New Hot Water Heater (2017), a New Furnace (2018), Roof Re-Coated, New Hardwoods & a Fresh Coat of Paint (all 2019). Exposed brick is a beautiful accent. Spiral staircase creates an airy look and an open concept, allowing visibility from the living room, to the eating area and kitchen. Kitchen was updated by prior owner, and offers modern cabinetry, and great work space. Rear has an awesome patio for entertaining, and side alley for secondary access. The upper floor has a front and rear bedroom, allowing privacy, and as a bonus, a balcony off of the rear. Each floor has a full bathroom, both updated by prior owner in 2014. Basement offers laundry area and lots of storage. Possible option to move laundry into master bedroom closet. *Several photos are virtually staged to offer visual of possible options. Make this home yours! Home is also for sale! Reach out for information on how you could become a home owner!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 SCHUCK STREET have any available units?
3313 SCHUCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3313 SCHUCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3313 SCHUCK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 SCHUCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3313 SCHUCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3313 SCHUCK STREET offer parking?
No, 3313 SCHUCK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3313 SCHUCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 SCHUCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 SCHUCK STREET have a pool?
No, 3313 SCHUCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3313 SCHUCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 3313 SCHUCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 SCHUCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 SCHUCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 SCHUCK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 SCHUCK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
