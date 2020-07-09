All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE
3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE

3312 Parklawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Parklawn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this Belair Edison home close to all needs. Offers 2 full bedrooms with a potential extra room in the lower level with full bath in the lower level. Tray ceilings in the living room. Sep. dining room leads to the kitchen. Outside is a private spacious yard. 2 bedrooms on the upper level with full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE have?
Some of 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

