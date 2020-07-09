3312 PARKLAWN AVENUE

Welcome to this Belair Edison home close to all needs. Offers 2 full bedrooms with a potential extra room in the lower level with full bath in the lower level. Tray ceilings in the living room. Sep. dining room leads to the kitchen. Outside is a private spacious yard. 2 bedrooms on the upper level with full bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
