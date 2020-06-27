All apartments in Baltimore
329 S FREMONT AVE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:20 PM

329 S FREMONT AVE

329 South Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

329 South Fremont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Ridgely's Delight!!Well maintained TH. GREAT RENTAL ** A 4 level, 3.5BR, den & 2.5 baths Row home on 329 FREMONT AVE in Ridgley's Delight neighborhood. Available July 1st, 2019 . 1st floor offers living, dining room, 1/2 bath kitchen with all appliances and exit to yard. 2nd floor has 2BR /1 Full Bath + Bonus Room that can be a large office or storage . Top level has one large BR and large Full bath. Washer/dryer in the basement, Central Air & Heat . Walking distance from UMD medical, pharmacy, dental nursing and social work schools. Few minutes walk from Oriole's stadium and Inner Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 S FREMONT AVE have any available units?
329 S FREMONT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 329 S FREMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
329 S FREMONT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 S FREMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 329 S FREMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 329 S FREMONT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 329 S FREMONT AVE offers parking.
Does 329 S FREMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 S FREMONT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 S FREMONT AVE have a pool?
No, 329 S FREMONT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 329 S FREMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 329 S FREMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 329 S FREMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 S FREMONT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 S FREMONT AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 S FREMONT AVE has units with air conditioning.
