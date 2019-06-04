3240 E BALTIMORE STREET

Amenities

This is a fantastic renovation in Patterson Park that has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This home's features include hardwood floors throughout, premium finishes, 9 ft ceilings, exposed brick, crown moldings, tray ceilings, 2 decks, and luxury bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen has a center island, granite counter tops, as well as high-end stainless steel appliances. The rear patio is fenced and this home is conveniently located just steps from the park! Interstate 895 is less than 5 minutes away! 650+ credit scores are required of all adults 19+ and dogs are taken on a case-by-case basis. Unfortunately cats are not accepted at this time. Please submit all applications directly at the following link: https://moonridgemanagement.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b4f3cadd-0f32-4d1b-be92-9b38c3928a03&source=Website