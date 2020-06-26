324 E 33RD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location only 0.2 miles from MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, 0.6 miles from Johns Hopkins University, and 2.7 miles from Morgan State. Shops and restaurants are also nearby, with R. House only 1 mile away and many other local spots within a short walk. Off street parking is available for up to 4 cars. Longer leases are preferred, with a one year minimum lease accepted. Call to schedule a showing. Applications are started online at: https://syzygypropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/