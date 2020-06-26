All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
324 E 33RD STREET
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:00 PM

324 E 33RD STREET

324 East 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

324 East 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location only 0.2 miles from MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, 0.6 miles from Johns Hopkins University, and 2.7 miles from Morgan State. Shops and restaurants are also nearby, with R. House only 1 mile away and many other local spots within a short walk. Off street parking is available for up to 4 cars. Longer leases are preferred, with a one year minimum lease accepted. Call to schedule a showing. Applications are started online at: https://syzygypropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 E 33RD STREET have any available units?
324 E 33RD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 E 33RD STREET have?
Some of 324 E 33RD STREET's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 E 33RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
324 E 33RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 E 33RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 324 E 33RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 324 E 33RD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 324 E 33RD STREET offers parking.
Does 324 E 33RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 E 33RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 E 33RD STREET have a pool?
No, 324 E 33RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 324 E 33RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 324 E 33RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 324 E 33RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 E 33RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
