3230 E LOMBARD STREET

Your search stops here- this is the perfect roommate set-up! 3 Beds, 3 full baths, parking, rooftoop deck! Just a few blocks from Patterson Park, this home features a gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters, a peninsula for extra seating, custom cabinetry, a designer tile backsplash and a gas range. Charm abounds with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, exposed brick, wainscotting, tray ceilings, crown molding, hardwoods, and the original interior transom and door for just a bit of history! Did we mention main level laundry and a parking pad for extra convenience? The lower level is fully finished featuring one bedroom with its own bath and additional living room area. Within walking distance of Highlandtown Arts District, Patterson Park, restaurants, and shopping. Available for rent or for sale! Have your roommates pay your mortgage and invest in youfuture!