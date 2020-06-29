All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:31 PM

3230 E LOMBARD STREET

3230 East Lombard Street · No Longer Available
Location

3230 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Your search stops here- this is the perfect roommate set-up! 3 Beds, 3 full baths, parking, rooftoop deck! Just a few blocks from Patterson Park, this home features a gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters, a peninsula for extra seating, custom cabinetry, a designer tile backsplash and a gas range. Charm abounds with plantation shutters, recessed lighting, exposed brick, wainscotting, tray ceilings, crown molding, hardwoods, and the original interior transom and door for just a bit of history! Did we mention main level laundry and a parking pad for extra convenience? The lower level is fully finished featuring one bedroom with its own bath and additional living room area. Within walking distance of Highlandtown Arts District, Patterson Park, restaurants, and shopping. Available for rent or for sale! Have your roommates pay your mortgage and invest in youfuture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 E LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
3230 E LOMBARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230 E LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 3230 E LOMBARD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 E LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3230 E LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 E LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3230 E LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3230 E LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3230 E LOMBARD STREET offers parking.
Does 3230 E LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 E LOMBARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 E LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 3230 E LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3230 E LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 3230 E LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 E LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 E LOMBARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
