3218 ELLIOTT STREET

Super Sized End of Group with over 3,000 sq feet on the very sought after Elliott Street & blocks from Canton Shops and the Water. Open floor plan w/Exposed Brick, High Ceilings. Living Room w/Butlers Pantry/Bar. Sep Dining Room and Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances, Island and Table Space & Access to Side Balcony. Main lvl Full Bath & Den/Bdr located off the Kitchen. Master Bdr w/Vaulted Ceiling & Spectacular Master Bath. 3rd Floor Loft/Game Room Area leads to Roof Top Deck. Must See to Appreciate. For all questions contact Jennifer Cabeza at 410-971-3362