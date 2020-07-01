All apartments in Baltimore
3218 ELLIOTT STREET

3218 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3218 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Super Sized End of Group with over 3,000 sq feet on the very sought after Elliott Street & blocks from Canton Shops and the Water. Open floor plan w/Exposed Brick, High Ceilings. Living Room w/Butlers Pantry/Bar. Sep Dining Room and Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances, Island and Table Space & Access to Side Balcony. Main lvl Full Bath & Den/Bdr located off the Kitchen. Master Bdr w/Vaulted Ceiling & Spectacular Master Bath. 3rd Floor Loft/Game Room Area leads to Roof Top Deck. Must See to Appreciate. For all questions contact Jennifer Cabeza at 410-971-3362

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
3218 ELLIOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 ELLIOTT STREET have?
Some of 3218 ELLIOTT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3218 ELLIOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3218 ELLIOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3218 ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 3218 ELLIOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3218 ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 ELLIOTT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 3218 ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3218 ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3218 ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 ELLIOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.

