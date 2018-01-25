3214 TYNDALE AVENUE

Amenities

Make this beautiful four bedroom, three bath Craftsman Style property your next home.Freshly painted and a brand new bath on the upper level are some updates recently completed. The main level features a large welcoming foyer, leading to the living room with French doors and a separate dining room, all with gleaming hardwood floors. Oversized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, center island and an abundance of cabinet space. Enjoy your morning beverage in the breakfast nook which leads to the freshly painted deck overlooking your fenced-in back yard. An upgraded full bath completes the main floor. The upper level boasts four large bedrooms, laundry, and a brand new bathroom with upgraded tile and a bath tub. The lower level has plenty of storage and has room for the home gym. Relax on the covered front porch. Off street parking in your 2 plus car driveway. Lawn service is included. This is a must see on your tour of homes.