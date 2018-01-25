All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3214 TYNDALE AVENUE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

3214 TYNDALE AVENUE

3214 Tyndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3214 Tyndale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Make this beautiful four bedroom, three bath Craftsman Style property your next home.Freshly painted and a brand new bath on the upper level are some updates recently completed. The main level features a large welcoming foyer, leading to the living room with French doors and a separate dining room, all with gleaming hardwood floors. Oversized kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, center island and an abundance of cabinet space. Enjoy your morning beverage in the breakfast nook which leads to the freshly painted deck overlooking your fenced-in back yard. An upgraded full bath completes the main floor. The upper level boasts four large bedrooms, laundry, and a brand new bathroom with upgraded tile and a bath tub. The lower level has plenty of storage and has room for the home gym. Relax on the covered front porch. Off street parking in your 2 plus car driveway. Lawn service is included. This is a must see on your tour of homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE have any available units?
3214 TYNDALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE have?
Some of 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3214 TYNDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 TYNDALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland