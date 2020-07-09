All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3207 Guilford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3207 Guilford Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3207 Guilford Ave

3207 Guilford Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3207 Guilford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3207 Guilford Ave Available 06/04/19 Spacious 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available 6/4/19! - Spacious 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available 6/4/19! Washer & Dryer Included.

Pet Policy: Cats/Small Dogs Allowed. Breed Restrictions Apply. $15/month per pet & a $100 Non-refundable pet fee per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3797406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Guilford Ave have any available units?
3207 Guilford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3207 Guilford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Guilford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Guilford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Guilford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave offer parking?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3207 Guilford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have a pool?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have accessible units?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland