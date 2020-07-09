Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3207 Guilford Ave Available 06/04/19 Spacious 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available 6/4/19! - Spacious 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available 6/4/19! Washer & Dryer Included.



Pet Policy: Cats/Small Dogs Allowed. Breed Restrictions Apply. $15/month per pet & a $100 Non-refundable pet fee per pet.



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE3797406)