3203 Presstman St

UNIT DESCRIPTION
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom row home in the Rosemont neighborhood of West Baltimore. Located on a quite street adjacent to school and church. Central Air conditioning, new flooring, and paint with spacious floor plan. Conveniently located close to shopping, schools and transportation.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
Air conditioning
Balcony, deck, patio
Central Heating
Hardwood floors
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Storage
Stove
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,250
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
04/26/2019
Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4888560)