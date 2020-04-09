3203 Presstman St

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom row home in the Rosemont neighborhood of West Baltimore. Located on a quite street adjacent to school and church. Central Air conditioning, new flooring, and paint with spacious floor plan. Conveniently located close to shopping, schools and transportation.



Off-street Parking

Air conditioning

Balcony, deck, patio

Central Heating

Hardwood floors

Oven/range

Refrigerator

Storage

Stove

FURNISHED

No

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,250

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

04/26/2019



Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.



