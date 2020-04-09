All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

3203 Presstman St

3203 Presstman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Presstman Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom row home in the Rosemont neighborhood of West Baltimore. Located on a quite street adjacent to school and church. Central Air conditioning, new flooring, and paint with spacious floor plan. Conveniently located close to shopping, schools and transportation.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
Off-street Parking
Air conditioning
Balcony, deck, patio
Central Heating
Hardwood floors
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Storage
Stove
FURNISHED
No
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,250
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
04/26/2019

Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4888560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Presstman St have any available units?
3203 Presstman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Presstman St have?
Some of 3203 Presstman St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Presstman St currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Presstman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Presstman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Presstman St is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Presstman St offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Presstman St offers parking.
Does 3203 Presstman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Presstman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Presstman St have a pool?
No, 3203 Presstman St does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Presstman St have accessible units?
No, 3203 Presstman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Presstman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3203 Presstman St does not have units with dishwashers.
