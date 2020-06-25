3200 ELMORA AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Ready for immediate move in! Three bedroom end of group row house in Edison/Bel-Air. New carpet and paint including the basement. Deck out back for outdoor fun! Section 8 approved!! Use this for online application: www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=461263 Don't miss out!!!