All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3200 ELMORA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3200 ELMORA AVENUE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:41 PM

3200 ELMORA AVENUE

3200 Elmora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3200 Elmora Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Ready for immediate move in! Three bedroom end of group row house in Edison/Bel-Air. New carpet and paint including the basement. Deck out back for outdoor fun! Section 8 approved!! Use this for online application: www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=461263 Don't miss out!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE have any available units?
3200 ELMORA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3200 ELMORA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3200 ELMORA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 ELMORA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3200 ELMORA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3200 ELMORA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 ELMORA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3200 ELMORA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3200 ELMORA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 ELMORA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 ELMORA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland