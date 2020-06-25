Ready for immediate move in! Three bedroom end of group row house in Edison/Bel-Air. New carpet and paint including the basement. Deck out back for outdoor fun! Section 8 approved!! Use this for online application: www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=461263 Don't miss out!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 ELMORA AVENUE have any available units?
3200 ELMORA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3200 ELMORA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3200 ELMORA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.