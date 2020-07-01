317 FOLCROFT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous home bordering Joseph Lee Park within walking distance to John Hopkins Bayview! This home is impressive throughout and features two master bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, updated bathrooms, and a large finished basement with a bonus bedroom. Enter on the first floor and walk through a spacious living area into a beautiful dining room. The kitchen has an island and plenty of space for a breakfast table, as well. On the second level of the home you'll find two large bedrooms, an updated bathroom, and one of the largest and most impressive walk-in closets you'll lay eyes on! The basement is fully finished and has an awesome entertainment area connected to a movement space and utility room. This is truly a home amongst so many other rental units out there! Potential rent-to-own opportunities exist, contact listing agent for more detail.