317 FOLCROFT STREET

Amenities
Gorgeous home bordering Joseph Lee Park within walking distance to John Hopkins Bayview! This home is impressive throughout and features two master bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, updated bathrooms, and a large finished basement with a bonus bedroom. Enter on the first floor and walk through a spacious living area into a beautiful dining room. The kitchen has an island and plenty of space for a breakfast table, as well. On the second level of the home you'll find two large bedrooms, an updated bathroom, and one of the largest and most impressive walk-in closets you'll lay eyes on! The basement is fully finished and has an awesome entertainment area connected to a movement space and utility room. This is truly a home amongst so many other rental units out there! Potential rent-to-own opportunities exist, contact listing agent for more detail.