All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 317 FOLCROFT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
317 FOLCROFT STREET
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

317 FOLCROFT STREET

317 Folcroft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

317 Folcroft Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home bordering Joseph Lee Park within walking distance to John Hopkins Bayview! This home is impressive throughout and features two master bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, updated bathrooms, and a large finished basement with a bonus bedroom. Enter on the first floor and walk through a spacious living area into a beautiful dining room. The kitchen has an island and plenty of space for a breakfast table, as well. On the second level of the home you'll find two large bedrooms, an updated bathroom, and one of the largest and most impressive walk-in closets you'll lay eyes on! The basement is fully finished and has an awesome entertainment area connected to a movement space and utility room. This is truly a home amongst so many other rental units out there! Potential rent-to-own opportunities exist, contact listing agent for more detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 FOLCROFT STREET have any available units?
317 FOLCROFT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 FOLCROFT STREET have?
Some of 317 FOLCROFT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 FOLCROFT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
317 FOLCROFT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 FOLCROFT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 317 FOLCROFT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 317 FOLCROFT STREET offer parking?
No, 317 FOLCROFT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 317 FOLCROFT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 FOLCROFT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 FOLCROFT STREET have a pool?
No, 317 FOLCROFT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 317 FOLCROFT STREET have accessible units?
No, 317 FOLCROFT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 317 FOLCROFT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 FOLCROFT STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland