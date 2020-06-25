All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3153 TILDEN DRIVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM

3153 TILDEN DRIVE

3153 Tilden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3153 Tilden Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful end unit row home with lots of light. Completely renovated and in great shape. Hardwood floors throughout. No one directly across the street from you. Perfect for roommates with two full baths. Finished lower level with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 TILDEN DRIVE have any available units?
3153 TILDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3153 TILDEN DRIVE have?
Some of 3153 TILDEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 TILDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3153 TILDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 TILDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3153 TILDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3153 TILDEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3153 TILDEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3153 TILDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3153 TILDEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 TILDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3153 TILDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3153 TILDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3153 TILDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 TILDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3153 TILDEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
