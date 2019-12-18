3135 Dillon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome ~ Canton - Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and exposed brick charm. The fully-equipped kitchen leads to a first-floor powder room plus a laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Additional features include a fenced rear yard and a rooftop deck with water view.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5439653)