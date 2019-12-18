All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3135 Dillon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3135 Dillon St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

3135 Dillon St

3135 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3135 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhome ~ Canton - Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in Canton boasts hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, and exposed brick charm. The fully-equipped kitchen leads to a first-floor powder room plus a laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level offers two spacious bedrooms, each with their own private bath. Additional features include a fenced rear yard and a rooftop deck with water view.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5439653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Dillon St have any available units?
3135 Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Dillon St have?
Some of 3135 Dillon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Dillon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Dillon St is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Dillon St offer parking?
No, 3135 Dillon St does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 Dillon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Dillon St have a pool?
No, 3135 Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 3135 Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Dillon St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland