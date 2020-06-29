All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 313 S. Calhoun St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
313 S. Calhoun St.
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

313 S. Calhoun St.

313 South Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

313 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed/2 Bath with appliances included. Move-in Ready - 3 Bed/2 Bath with appliances included. Move-in Ready With an additional bedroom or large family room in the basement. Has bonus room upstairs that could be used as an office or den.

(RLNE1869307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 S. Calhoun St. have any available units?
313 S. Calhoun St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 313 S. Calhoun St. currently offering any rent specials?
313 S. Calhoun St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 S. Calhoun St. pet-friendly?
No, 313 S. Calhoun St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 313 S. Calhoun St. offer parking?
No, 313 S. Calhoun St. does not offer parking.
Does 313 S. Calhoun St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 S. Calhoun St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 S. Calhoun St. have a pool?
No, 313 S. Calhoun St. does not have a pool.
Does 313 S. Calhoun St. have accessible units?
No, 313 S. Calhoun St. does not have accessible units.
Does 313 S. Calhoun St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 S. Calhoun St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 S. Calhoun St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 S. Calhoun St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland