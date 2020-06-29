313 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed/2 Bath with appliances included. Move-in Ready - 3 Bed/2 Bath with appliances included. Move-in Ready With an additional bedroom or large family room in the basement. Has bonus room upstairs that could be used as an office or den.
(RLNE1869307)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 S. Calhoun St. have any available units?
313 S. Calhoun St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 313 S. Calhoun St. currently offering any rent specials?
313 S. Calhoun St. is not currently offering any rent specials.