All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3123 Dillon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3123 Dillon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3123 Dillon St

3123 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3123 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Rare opportunity to rent this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in the Heart of Canton. This home has it all, hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace, tray ceiling, exposed brick, treks deck & roof top deck with panoramic views. First level has open concept with amazing kitchen with a large island, granite counter tops, wine cooler and stainless-steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. 3 large bedrooms with great closet space. Finished basement that could be used as a bedroom and storage are with washer/ dryer. Separate 1 car garage with garage door opener. Available Now. $3200/month + utilities, includes security system.
Rental Terms

Rent: $3,200
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $3,200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Dillon St have any available units?
3123 Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 Dillon St have?
Some of 3123 Dillon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Dillon St pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Dillon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3123 Dillon St offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Dillon St offers parking.
Does 3123 Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3123 Dillon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Dillon St have a pool?
No, 3123 Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 3123 Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Dillon St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland