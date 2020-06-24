3123 Dillon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Rare opportunity to rent this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in the Heart of Canton. This home has it all, hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace, tray ceiling, exposed brick, treks deck & roof top deck with panoramic views. First level has open concept with amazing kitchen with a large island, granite counter tops, wine cooler and stainless-steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. 3 large bedrooms with great closet space. Finished basement that could be used as a bedroom and storage are with washer/ dryer. Separate 1 car garage with garage door opener. Available Now. $3200/month + utilities, includes security system.

Rental Terms



Rent: $3,200

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $3,200