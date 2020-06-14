3120 O'DONNELL STREET

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EOG row house in the heart of Canton , just blocks away from O'Donnell Square, Brewers Hill, Canton Crossing, etc! Ideally laid out for for a roommate set up with a full bath for each spacious bedroom/suite area. Front living room could easily work as a 4th bedroom as well with its own powder room. All bedrooms/suites are very spacious! Central kitchen and family room on main level and 2nd floor has laundry and 2 large suites with plenty of closet space. Central Air, Credit and Background check required . Pets are case by case, weight limit of 25 lbs.