Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:19 PM

3120 O'DONNELL STREET

3120 O'donnell Street · (410) 583-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3120 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EOG row house in the heart of Canton , just blocks away from O'Donnell Square, Brewers Hill, Canton Crossing, etc! Ideally laid out for for a roommate set up with a full bath for each spacious bedroom/suite area. Front living room could easily work as a 4th bedroom as well with its own powder room. All bedrooms/suites are very spacious! Central kitchen and family room on main level and 2nd floor has laundry and 2 large suites with plenty of closet space. Central Air, Credit and Background check required . Pets are case by case, weight limit of 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 O'DONNELL STREET have any available units?
3120 O'DONNELL STREET has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 O'DONNELL STREET have?
Some of 3120 O'DONNELL STREET's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 O'DONNELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3120 O'DONNELL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 O'DONNELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3120 O'DONNELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3120 O'DONNELL STREET offer parking?
No, 3120 O'DONNELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3120 O'DONNELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 O'DONNELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 O'DONNELL STREET have a pool?
No, 3120 O'DONNELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3120 O'DONNELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 3120 O'DONNELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 O'DONNELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 O'DONNELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
