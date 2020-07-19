All apartments in Baltimore
3110 HARVIEW AVENUE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

3110 HARVIEW AVENUE

3110 Harview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Harview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234
North Harford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Must See! - 3 level single family home, 3 Beds & 2 baths in immaculate condition located in a peaceful neighborhood of Parksville.Hardwood floors throughout, large fenced in yard with 2 storage sheds, and charming front porch to enjoy a breezy evening with your family and friends!This Colonial home offers you all the appliances needed it to make this your new home.Enjoy the spacious rooms and the private driveway, partially finished basement with independent entrance and full bathroom, that can be used as your new family room!Woodhome Elementary and Middle School is close, as well as the Maryland School for the blind too.Wine shop, groceries stores, coffee shops, restaurants and more are nearby.Please, no pets allowedDON'T MISS IT! This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
3110 HARVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3110 HARVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 HARVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
