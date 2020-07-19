3110 HARVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher coffee bar microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Must See! - 3 level single family home, 3 Beds & 2 baths in immaculate condition located in a peaceful neighborhood of Parksville.Hardwood floors throughout, large fenced in yard with 2 storage sheds, and charming front porch to enjoy a breezy evening with your family and friends!This Colonial home offers you all the appliances needed it to make this your new home.Enjoy the spacious rooms and the private driveway, partially finished basement with independent entrance and full bathroom, that can be used as your new family room!Woodhome Elementary and Middle School is close, as well as the Maryland School for the blind too.Wine shop, groceries stores, coffee shops, restaurants and more are nearby.Please, no pets allowedDON'T MISS IT! This one will go fast!