3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

TWO OPEN HOUSES THIS WEEK: Thu, Mar 5 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sun, Mar 8 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Gorgeous rental centrally located in Hampden. Large bedrooms with closets to match, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and gourmet kitchen. Backyard oasis with deck and patio, large front porch as well for ample outdoor enjoyment. Fully finished basement with full bath can be used as additional entertainment space or additional bedroom. End of street townhome, truly city living at its finest. Property is currently tenant occupied.