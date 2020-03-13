All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:07 PM

3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE

3102 Chestnut Avenue · (443) 660-9229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3102 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
TWO OPEN HOUSES THIS WEEK: Thu, Mar 5 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sun, Mar 8 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Gorgeous rental centrally located in Hampden. Large bedrooms with closets to match, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and gourmet kitchen. Backyard oasis with deck and patio, large front porch as well for ample outdoor enjoyment. Fully finished basement with full bath can be used as additional entertainment space or additional bedroom. End of street townhome, truly city living at its finest. Property is currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE have any available units?
3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE have?
Some of 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
