308 W. 30th St Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU Off-campus 3bd/2ba Renovated Remington house. Available 6/7/20! - Awesome 2020 JHU Off-Campus3bd/2ba Renovated Remington house. Walking distance to JHU Homewood campus. Hardwood floors throughout with overhead lighting and ceiling fans. Updated kitchen with ample counter space and a dishwasher! Washer/dryer.Unfinished basement with full bathroom. Updated second floor full bath! Fenced yard. Great location for JHU students...Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/7/20!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions.$100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.



