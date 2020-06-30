Amenities
308 W. 30th St Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU Off-campus 3bd/2ba Renovated Remington house. Available 6/7/20! - Awesome 2020 JHU Off-Campus3bd/2ba Renovated Remington house. Walking distance to JHU Homewood campus. Hardwood floors throughout with overhead lighting and ceiling fans. Updated kitchen with ample counter space and a dishwasher! Washer/dryer.Unfinished basement with full bathroom. Updated second floor full bath! Fenced yard. Great location for JHU students...Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/7/20!
Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions.$100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
(RLNE2789645)