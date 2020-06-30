All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

308 W. 30th St

308 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 West 30th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
308 W. 30th St Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU Off-campus 3bd/2ba Renovated Remington house. Available 6/7/20! - Awesome 2020 JHU Off-Campus3bd/2ba Renovated Remington house. Walking distance to JHU Homewood campus. Hardwood floors throughout with overhead lighting and ceiling fans. Updated kitchen with ample counter space and a dishwasher! Washer/dryer.Unfinished basement with full bathroom. Updated second floor full bath! Fenced yard. Great location for JHU students...Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/7/20!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions.$100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2789645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 W. 30th St have any available units?
308 W. 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 W. 30th St have?
Some of 308 W. 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 W. 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
308 W. 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 W. 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 W. 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 308 W. 30th St offer parking?
No, 308 W. 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 308 W. 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 W. 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 W. 30th St have a pool?
No, 308 W. 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 308 W. 30th St have accessible units?
No, 308 W. 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 308 W. 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 W. 30th St has units with dishwashers.

