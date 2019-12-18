304 S. Duncan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c900e670cb ----

*Bumped UP and Bumped BACK Fully Updated Townhome!

- *Get $155.00 OFF per MONTH w/the Rent-To-Own Option:*

This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but still need some

TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option

to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored.



*Location, Location, Location! Heart of Upper Fells Point!

- 3 Bedrooms (1 Top 3rd Level, 2 Upper 2nd Level)

- 3 Full Bathrooms (1 Top 3rd Level, 2 Upper 2nd Level) - Updated and gorgeous! Retreat to the Jetted Soaking Tub w/Separate Shower in the Top Level Master, Custom Ceramic Tile Floor & Upgraded Fixtures in all Bathrooms

- Completely Updated Kitchen including Stainless Appliances, White Quartz Countertops, Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Side By Side Refrigerator, and Dishwasher.

- Balcony Deck off of Top Level Master

- Gleaming Maple Hardwood Floors throughout

- Upgraded Solid Wood Doors Throughout

- Central HVAC

- Stacked Front Loading Washer & Dryer Included!

- Updated fixtures and recessed lighting throughout.

- Uber convenient to all the Downtown amenities: Patterson Park, Inner Harbor, Restaruants & so much more!

- Must see this in person as the pictures just don\'t do it justice!



Schedule a Showing TODAY!



*Straight RENT-Only Option Now Available:

? Rent Only rate is $2,150.00/mo

(which is HIGHER than the rent-to-own rate)

? Security deposit will be 1-2 month?s rent ($2,150 ? $4,300)

(depending on application)

? No Voucher inquiries please.

? Strong, verifiable rental history a must.



*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY *** (@$155.00/mo OFF the Rent-Only Rate)

(Option Fee down payment required but flexible)

- NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please



*? UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment (OFDP):

between 2.86% and 4.29% of the Option Price ($349,900.00).

For this home that would be between $10,000.00 and $15,000.00.

(FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually

3.5%). More flexibility for strong applicants!



*100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the

Option price of the home!



Schedule a Showing TODAY!



***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this

for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone

for a property ***