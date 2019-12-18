All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

304 S. Duncan Street

304 South Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Location

304 South Duncan Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c900e670cb ----
*Bumped UP and Bumped BACK Fully Updated Townhome!
- *Get $155.00 OFF per MONTH w/the Rent-To-Own Option:*
This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but still need some
TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option
to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored.

*Location, Location, Location! Heart of Upper Fells Point!
- 3 Bedrooms (1 Top 3rd Level, 2 Upper 2nd Level)
- 3 Full Bathrooms (1 Top 3rd Level, 2 Upper 2nd Level) - Updated and gorgeous! Retreat to the Jetted Soaking Tub w/Separate Shower in the Top Level Master, Custom Ceramic Tile Floor & Upgraded Fixtures in all Bathrooms
- Completely Updated Kitchen including Stainless Appliances, White Quartz Countertops, Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Side By Side Refrigerator, and Dishwasher.
- Balcony Deck off of Top Level Master
- Gleaming Maple Hardwood Floors throughout
- Upgraded Solid Wood Doors Throughout
- Central HVAC
- Stacked Front Loading Washer & Dryer Included!
- Updated fixtures and recessed lighting throughout.
- Uber convenient to all the Downtown amenities: Patterson Park, Inner Harbor, Restaruants & so much more!
- Must see this in person as the pictures just don\'t do it justice!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

*Straight RENT-Only Option Now Available:
? Rent Only rate is $2,150.00/mo
(which is HIGHER than the rent-to-own rate)
? Security deposit will be 1-2 month?s rent ($2,150 ? $4,300)
(depending on application)
? No Voucher inquiries please.
? Strong, verifiable rental history a must.

*** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY *** (@$155.00/mo OFF the Rent-Only Rate)
(Option Fee down payment required but flexible)
- NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please

*? UNUSUALLY LOW (!) Option Fee down payment (OFDP):
between 2.86% and 4.29% of the Option Price ($349,900.00).
For this home that would be between $10,000.00 and $15,000.00.
(FYI: A typical MINIMUM Option Fee down payment is usually
3.5%). More flexibility for strong applicants!

*100% of your Option Fee down payment goes towards the
Option price of the home!

Schedule a Showing TODAY!

***Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this
for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone
for a property ***

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 S. Duncan Street have any available units?
304 S. Duncan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 S. Duncan Street have?
Some of 304 S. Duncan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 S. Duncan Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 S. Duncan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 S. Duncan Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 S. Duncan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 304 S. Duncan Street offer parking?
No, 304 S. Duncan Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 S. Duncan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 S. Duncan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 S. Duncan Street have a pool?
No, 304 S. Duncan Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 S. Duncan Street have accessible units?
No, 304 S. Duncan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 S. Duncan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 S. Duncan Street has units with dishwashers.
